Federal Signal Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line, revenue of $346M misses by $23.07M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 8:10 AM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Federal Signal press release (NYSE:FSS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line.
- Revenue of $346M (+16.0% Y/Y) misses by $23.07M.
- Orders of $382 million, up $32 million, or 9%, from last year
- Record backlog of $824 million, up $337 million, or 69%, from last year
- Raises mid-point of 2022 adjusted EPS outlook by establishing a new range of $1.91 to $2.00 vs consensus of $1.96, updated from the previous range of $1.85 to $2.00
- Raises mid-point of 2022 net sales outlook by establishing a new range of $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion vs consensus of $1.43B, updated from the previous range of $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion
Comments