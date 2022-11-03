Federal Signal Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line, revenue of $346M misses by $23.07M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 8:10 AM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Federal Signal press release (NYSE:FSS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line.
  • Revenue of $346M (+16.0% Y/Y) misses by $23.07M.
  • Orders of $382 million, up $32 million, or 9%, from last year
  • Record backlog of $824 million, up $337 million, or 69%, from last year
  • Raises mid-point of 2022 adjusted EPS outlook by establishing a new range of $1.91 to $2.00 vs consensus of $1.96, updated from the previous range of $1.85 to $2.00
  • Raises mid-point of 2022 net sales outlook by establishing a new range of $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion vs consensus of $1.43B, updated from the previous range of $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.