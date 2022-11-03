Orbital Infrastructure stock slides 15% before the bell on slashed guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 8:12 AM ETOrbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (OIG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Orbital Infrastructure (NASDAQ:OIG) stock slid 15% before the bell on Thursday after the firm slashed its 2022 guidance to reflect impact from its Black Bear solar project in Alabama due to operational and labor issues as well as extreme weather.
- The company now expects 2022 consolidated revenue of $350M-$375M vs. consensus estimate of $426.32M. Its prior outlook was $405M-$450M.
- Orbital (OIG) expects 2022 adj. EBITDA of $4M-$6M, a major cutback from its prior guidance of $38M-$43M, driven primarily by adverse impact of the Black Bear solar project.
- The solar project is expected to be substantially completed by year-end.
- Orbital's (OIG) electric power segment experienced weaker-than-expected adj. EBITDA margins in Q3 associated with deferral of maintenance work due to extreme temperatures, resulting in peak electricity demand and related grid strain.
- Margins are expected to return to historical levels in Q4 of 2022, the company said.
- Orbital (OIG) is evaluating proposals to restructure its balance sheet and expects to reach a deal in the next few weeks.
- The company will release its Q3 results on or before Nov. 14.
Comments