Marcus GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.03, revenue of $183.7M beats by $16.46M
Nov. 03, 2022 8:12 AM ETThe Marcus Corporation (MCS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Marcus press release (NYSE:MCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $183.7M (+25.9% Y/Y) beats by $16.46M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million for the prior year quarter.
- On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors of The Marcus Corporation declared a regular quarter cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, to be paid December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2022.
