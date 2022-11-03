Marcus GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.03, revenue of $183.7M beats by $16.46M

Nov. 03, 2022 8:12 AM ETThe Marcus Corporation (MCS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Marcus press release (NYSE:MCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $183.7M (+25.9% Y/Y) beats by $16.46M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million for the prior year quarter.
  • On November 2, 2022, the Board of Directors of The Marcus Corporation declared a regular quarter cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, to be paid December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.