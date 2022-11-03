Butterfly Network reports Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 EBITDA guidance

Nov. 03, 2022
  • Butterfly Network press release (NYSE:BFLY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.27.
  • Revenue of $19.6M (+34.1% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $32.9M during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $33.5M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities including restricted cash were $273M as of September 30, 2022.
  • "We believe it is prudent to revise our full year guidance to $73-$76 million. However, due to the actions taken in Q3 and additional control measures we are able to reiterate our adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of a loss of $155-$145 million."

