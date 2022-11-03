Hexagon Composites GAAP EPS of -NOK0.40, revenue of NOK1.24B
Nov. 03, 2022 8:16 AM ETHexagon Composites ASA (HXGCF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hexagon Composites press release (OTCPK:HXGCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -NOK0.40.
- Revenue of NOK1.24B (+41.7% Y/Y).
- Hexagon is focused on delivering near-zero- and zero emission energy solutions, supported by world-class manufacturing and digitalization, with the aim of enabling companies and other institutions to reach their net-zero ambitions. Together with clients and partners, the Company is finding new ways to make near-zero and zero emission energy solutions available and affordable.
- The war in Ukraine continues to impact global supply chains. This combined with increases in input prices create challenging operating conditions. Hexagon continues to adapt to the changing environment. The company is closely monitoring and managing adverse effects to mitigate the margin pressure and expects to improve margins in 2023, barring any further unforeseen disruptions.
- Hexagon continues to see healthy demand across its businesses. Further development in regulations and changes in industry dynamics are expected to significantly support additional long-term clean energy technology opportunities. The diversified portfolio and extensive industrial track record, provide a resilient platform for the future
