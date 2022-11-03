Insight Enterprises Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.53B misses by $60M

Nov. 03, 2022 8:17 AM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Insight Enterprises press release (NASDAQ:NSIT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.53B (+3.3% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • For the full year 2022, the company expects to deliver low double digit net sales growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $8.65 and $8.75 vs. consensus of $8.68. Interest expense between $35 and $40 million; an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the full year 2022; capital expenditures of $65 to $70 million; and an average share count for the full year of 35.1 to 35.2 million shares after an estimated partial completion of our planned repurchase under our current authorization.

