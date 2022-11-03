Roku plunges as strong Q3 is not enough to offset worries over 'weak' Q4 outlook

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged more than 19% in premarket trading on Thursday after the streaming giant posted third-quarter results that topped expectations, but offered a weak outlook for the fourth-quarter, prompting several analysts to downgrade the stock.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris lowered his rating to neutral following the results, noting that the fourth-quarter guidance was the "primary surprise" and well below the firm's prior estimate, suggesting declines in both the platform and player segments, "with a softer TV scatter estimate the primary culprit."

"We believe in the long-term opportunity for [connected TV] and see Roku's active account base and operating assets as valuable," Morris wrote, adding that the firm struggles to value Roku (ROKU) "given the lack of detail from the company" and some warning indicators.

Morris also noted that despite the weak fourth quarter guidance, it's likely that Roku (ROKU) exceeds its own guidance, but noted that the magnitude of the TV scatter environment could negatively impact the company and the connected TV business as a whole, especially in a weak global economy.

The analyst also noted that even though Roku (ROKU) is slowing costs due to the weaker conditions, it's still operating at a "significant loss" and is likely to keep spending even if the conditions improve.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett lowered his rating on Roku (ROKU) to neutral from buy, noting that the guidance was shocking.

"Roku presents its gyrations as one with peers entering an ad recession," Crockett wrote. "Yet some peers are talking very differently and this uncertainty we believe warrants a step-aside."

Looking to the fourth-quarter, Roku (ROKU) expects sales to be $800M, well below expectations for $894.6M. It also expects gross profits of $325M, a net loss of $245M and adjusted EBITDA of -$135M, below the loss of $45.4M analysts were expecting.

Last month, Roku (ROKU) brought its Roku Channel offering to Mexico.

Analysts are mostly cautious on Roku (ROKU). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates ROKU a HOLD.