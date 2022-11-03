Tradeweb Markets October average daily volume down 16.5% Y/Y
Nov. 03, 2022 8:20 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Electronic marketplaces company Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported October total trading volume of $21.3T, with the average daily volume having decreased by 16.5% Y/Y to $1.05T.
- U.S. government bond ADV was down 14% Y/Y to $128.1M. European government bond ADV was up 4.2% Y/Y to $37.8B.
- Mortgage ADV was down 14.8% Y/Y to $170.9B.
- Total rates derivatives ADV was down 44.3% Y/Y to $273.6B.
- Fully electronic U.S. credit ADV was up 15.2% Y/Y to $4.4B, while European credit ADV was down 8.6% Y/Y to $1.7B.
- Municipal bonds ADV was up 147.0% Y/Y to $463M.
- Credit derivatives ADV was up 39.3% Y/Y to $15.9B.
- U.S. ETF ADV was up 55.4% Y/Y to $7.7B and European ETF ADV was down 6.8% Y/Y to $2.1B.
- TW shares were trading +0.13% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
