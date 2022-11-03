Tradeweb Markets October average daily volume down 16.5% Y/Y

  • Electronic marketplaces company Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported October total trading volume of $21.3T, with the average daily volume having decreased by 16.5% Y/Y to $1.05T.
  • U.S. government bond ADV was down 14% Y/Y to $128.1M. European government bond ADV was up 4.2% Y/Y to $37.8B.
  • Mortgage ADV was down 14.8% Y/Y to $170.9B.
  • Total rates derivatives ADV was down 44.3% Y/Y to $273.6B.
  • Fully electronic U.S. credit ADV was up 15.2% Y/Y to $4.4B, while European credit ADV was down 8.6% Y/Y to $1.7B.
  • Municipal bonds ADV was up 147.0% Y/Y to $463M.
  • Credit derivatives ADV was up 39.3% Y/Y to $15.9B.
  • U.S. ETF ADV was up 55.4% Y/Y to $7.7B and European ETF ADV was down 6.8% Y/Y to $2.1B.
