Antamina selects Gilat for an e-learning project worth millions
Nov. 03, 2022 8:21 AM ETGILTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Antamina, one of the largest copper/zinc mines in the world, selected Gilat (GILT) for a multimillion-dollar e-learning project in the Municipality of San Marcos, a rural area near the Antamina mine in Peru.
- “Gilat’s technology and expertise will be used to enable connectivity and e-learning for the benefit of 265 teachers and directors of the 33 primary and secondary educational institutions, as well as more than 3,000 students in the district of San Marcos,” said Manuel Ruiz-Herrera, Senior Health and Education Supervisor at Antamina Mining Company. “Our goal, through articulated work between Antamina, the District Municipality of San Marcos, and the Huari Local Educational Management Unit, is to transform the educational methodology by contributing to the improvement of digital skills of the next generation.”
