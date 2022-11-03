LeGrand reports Q3 results; 2022 full-year targets confirmed
Nov. 03, 2022 8:23 AM ETLegrand SA (LGRVF), LGRDYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LeGrand (OTCPK:LGRVF): 9M profit of €811.7M
- Revenue of €6.15B (+19.0% Y/Y).
- In the first nine months of 2022, adjusted operating profit came to €1,240M, up +12.1% from the same period of 2021, setting the adjusted operating margin at 20.2% of sales for the period.
- In 2022, Legrand has confirmed the full-year targets it set for 2022, growth in sales at constant exchange rates of between +9% and +12%, with (i) organic growth of between +6% and +9% and (ii) a scope of consolidation effect of around +3%; - an adjusted operating margin of about 20% of sales, with (i) a margin of between 19.9% and 20.7% before acquisitions (at 2021 scope of consolidation) and (ii) dilution from acquisitions of between -20 and -40 basis points.
- The Group also aims to reach around 100% of CSR achievement for the first year of its 2022-2024 roadmap, testifying to its bold and exemplary approach to ESG.
Comments