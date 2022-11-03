Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) +1.9% pre-market Thursday after beating expectations for FQ4 adjusted earnings and revenues, although profit fell partially because of the sale of the company's Russia business.

Q4 net income slipped to $583.1M, or $2.62/share, including a $0.32/share negative impact from the loss on the divestiture of the Russia business and the impairment of two equity affiliates in Asia, compared with $610.4M, or $2.74/share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 sales rose 26% Y/Y to $3.6B, on 15% higher energy cost pass-through, 9% higher volumes, and 8% higher pricing, partially offset by 6% unfavorable currency.

Q4 prices and volume rose 8% and 9%, respectively, with volume growth primarily in Asia and the Americas driven by new plants, recovery in hydrogen and better merchant demand.

Air Products (APD) issued guidance for FY 2023 adjusted earnings of $11.20-$11.50/share, which would represent 9%-12% growth over FY 2022, and Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.60-$2.80, or 5%-13% better than the year-ago quarter.

The company also guided for FY 2023 capital spending of $5B-$5.5B, as it seeks to position itself for growth amid the energy transition to renewables.

Air Products' (APD) stock price return shows a 17% YTD loss as well as a 17% decline during the past year.