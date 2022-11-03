Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) stock surged in pre-market action after posting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and increasing expectations for the fourth quarter.

The hotel chain posted $0.64 in earnings per share, rising $0.39 above analyst expectations, while fee revenue exceeded 2019 levels by 50%. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 45.9% from the prior year to $133.31 and comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 35.6% to $147.70 during the quarter.

"We had a tremendous quarter that demonstrates our unique positioning and differentiated model. We reported total fee revenue that exceeded 2019 by 50%, raised our full year 2022 Net Rooms Growth outlook to approximately 6.5%, and expanded our pipeline to 114,000 rooms,” Mark S. Hoplamazian said. “Our greater mix of fee based earnings is driving record results and significant free cash flow. We continue to see demand accelerating and our outlook remains optimistic based on our latest booking trends."

For the full-year, the hotel operator now expects system-wide RevPAR of 60% to 65% and net rooms growth of approximately 6.5%. The company had projected 55% to 60% and approximately 6% respectively in August.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels (H) rose 5.5% prior to Thursday’s market open.

