7 stocks to watch for Thursday: Roku, Qualcomm, Peloton and more

Stocks looked poised for a further drop at the start of Thursday's trading, with the major averages set to continue the post-Fed retreat that marked the end of the previous session. Here are some stocks to watch on Thursday:

Roku (ROKU) dropped nearly 20% following the release of the quarterly results. The streaming video service topped projections with its Q3 revenue, which rose 12% from last year. However, the firm provided a weak Q4 forecast, predicting a top-line figure of $800M compared to analysts' expectations of about $895M.

Qualcomm (QCOM) also lost ground in the wake of its earnings report. The company delivered solid Q4 results but warned that macroeconomic uncertainty would spur a mid-single-digit percentage drop in handset volumes for calendar 2022. The forecast sent shares falling 8% before the opening bell.

A disappointing quarterly report spurred premarket selling in Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ: PTON

Crocs (CROX) gained ground after its quarterly update, rising by about 5%. The footwear maker easily exceeded estimates with its Q3 results. Looking ahead, the firm's CEO added, "we are confident in our ability to continue to gain significant market share, deliver best-in-class profitability, and generate strong cash flow."

Starbucks (SBUX) is expected to release its quarterly results after the closing bell. Investors will look closely at the coffee chain's outlook in its key China market. Analysts expect a quarterly profit of $0.72 per share, with a revenue target of $8.32B.

Block (SQ) and Paypal (PYPL) are also on the list of high-profile companies set to announce their results after the close. The payment technology giants will provide a crucial look at the health of the consumer.

Looking at some of the market leaders, Apple has now reached a market cap equal to that of Alphabet, Amazon and Meta combined.