Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) stock slipped 1.8% in Thursday premarket trading after Canaccord downgraded shares of the real estate fintech to Hold from Buy, arguing that its revenue will continue to see downward pressure as two-decade high mortgage rates hinder home affordability and constrict shopping behavior.

Canaccord noted that Zillow (Z) "made notable progress on the product development front" during the third quarter, though Q4 top line guidance came in below expectations and implied a Q/Q decline of 15% amid a deteriorating real estate backdrop.

In turn, "we see risk to estimates for next year and the possibility of an extended top line decline and associated margin pressure," Canaccord wrote in a note.

As the company winded down its iBuying operations, it had no more inventory on its balance sheet as of September 30, Zillow CEO Rich Barton said during his company's Q3 earnings call. "That said, we are not immune to the challenges in the housing market right now."

The Hold rating was in-line with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Hold, but disagreed with the SA Author rating of Buy.

For a contrarian view, SA contributor Funanc1al Investing laid out its bullish case for Zillow, calling it a Strong Buy.