Hut 8 Mining increases bitcoin holdings by 299 for October

Nov. 03, 2022 8:28 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), HUT:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Bitcoin cryptocurrency background. A bunch of golden bitcoin, Digital currency

Tevarak

  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) on Thursday said it generated 299 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in Oct., at an average production rate of about 9.6 BTC per/day.
  • Both figures were higher than the 277 BTC and production rate of about 9.2 BTC/day HUT reported for Sept.
  • HUT's total BTC balance held in reserve as of Oct. 31 was 8,687, which, at the token's current price of $20,094.33, would be valued at $174.6M.
  • HUT said its installed ASIC hashrate, or mining capacity, was 3.07 EH/s (exahash per second) at the end of Oct.
  • The company said it produced 97.4 BTC/EH in Oct.
  • Hut 8 Mining (HUT) stock closed -3.7% at $2.10 on Wednesday.

