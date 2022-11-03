Datadog gains after guidance lift, Cloudcraft acquisition

Nov. 03, 2022 8:29 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares surged as much as 11% Thursday morning after the software firm exceeded Wall Street estimates with its third quarter results and raised its forecast for the full year.

The New York-based firm generated adjusted earnings of $0.23 per shares on revenue of $436.5M that grew 61.4% year-over-year. Adj gross margin improved from 78% in the year-ago quarter to 80% and also exceeded Bloomberg consensus estimate of 79.5%.

The company saw strong growth of larger customer base, with about 2,600 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, up from about 1,800 a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $83.6M, with free cash flow of $67.1M. Datadog (DDOG) ended the quarter with $1.8B of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities.

Outlook: The company raised its full-year 2022 adj EPS guidance from $0.74-$0.87 PREVIOUSLY to $0.90 and $0.92, which is well ahead of consensus estimate of $0.79. Revenue is seen between $1.65B and $1.654B vs. consensus of $1.63B and prior outlook of $1.61B TO $1.63B.

Elsewhere, Datadog (DDOG) acquired cloud infrastructure visualization service, Cloudcraft.

