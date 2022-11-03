Penn National Gaming powers through choppy macro backdrop to top earnings expectations

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) pushed higher in early trading after topping consensus marks with Q3 earnings report despite operating in what the company called an uncertain economic environment.

CEO Jay Snowden said the strong retail results were highlighted by ongoing database growth and stable margin performance, which continued into October.

The results were solid enough for PENN to reiterate 2022 revenue for $6.15B to $6.55B vs. $6.36B and adjusted EBITDAR for $1.875B to $2.00B.

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN) following the print, saying the modest upside in the quarter and prospects for growth in the future should reflect positively on the shares, notwithstanding the broader market weakness. The quarter was noted to support Jefferies' positive view of the stability in regional gaming and digital opportunities it has created.

Roth Capital Partners is more cautious with a Neutral rating maintained. Analyst Edward Engel, said PENN has been among the few operators that has increased regional property EBITDAR and margins year-over-year, but warned the trajectory of iGaming seems to be stalling and EBITDA losses are picking up. Engel pointed out that Barstool has been losing market share in key markets despite a rationalization in the broader promotional environment.

Shares of PENN rose 2.80% in premarket action on Thursday to $33.75 following the earnings topper.