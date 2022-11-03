Jobless claims fall 1K to 217K
Nov. 03, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Initial Jobless Claims: -1K to 217K vs. 222K expected and 218K prior (prior from 217K).
- 4-week moving average was 218,750 up from 219,250.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.485M vs. 1.450M consensus and 1.438M prior.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Oct. 22, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 185,594 in the week ending Oct. 29, an increase of 1,174 (or 0.6%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 2,182 (or 1.2%) from the previous week.
- Earlier, Job cuts rose almost 34% Y/Y in October, On Wednesday, the ADP jobs report for October showed that goods-producing sectors lost 8K jobs.
