Productivity and labor costs rise less than expected in Q3

Nov. 03, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Female Steel Factory Worker at work

Lim Weixiang - Zeitgeist Photos

  • Q3 Productivity and Costs: Nonfarm Productivity: +0.3% vs. +0.5% expected and -4.1% in Q2.
  • Unit labor costs: +3.5% vs. +4.0% expected and +10.2% in Q2. Over the past four quarter, unit labor costs increased 6.1%.
  • Output increased 2.8% and hours worked rose 2.4% during the quarter, according to the Department of Labor's Q3 preliminary productivity and costs report.
  • The increase in labor costs reflect a 3.8% increase in hourly compensation and the marginal rise in productivity.
  • Manufacturing sector labor productivity fell 1.3% during the quarter as output increased 1.9% and hours worked jumped 3.3%. In the durable manufacturing sector, which makes things like cars, airplanes and kitchen appliances, productivity sank 4.3%, with a 2.0% rise in output and a 6.6% jump in hours worked.
  • In October, ISM Manufacturing Index fell less than expected, though the sector was still expanding.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.