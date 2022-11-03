Productivity and labor costs rise less than expected in Q3
Nov. 03, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Q3 Productivity and Costs: Nonfarm Productivity: +0.3% vs. +0.5% expected and -4.1% in Q2.
- Unit labor costs: +3.5% vs. +4.0% expected and +10.2% in Q2. Over the past four quarter, unit labor costs increased 6.1%.
- Output increased 2.8% and hours worked rose 2.4% during the quarter, according to the Department of Labor's Q3 preliminary productivity and costs report.
- The increase in labor costs reflect a 3.8% increase in hourly compensation and the marginal rise in productivity.
- Manufacturing sector labor productivity fell 1.3% during the quarter as output increased 1.9% and hours worked jumped 3.3%. In the durable manufacturing sector, which makes things like cars, airplanes and kitchen appliances, productivity sank 4.3%, with a 2.0% rise in output and a 6.6% jump in hours worked.
- In October, ISM Manufacturing Index fell less than expected, though the sector was still expanding.
Comments