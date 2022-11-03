Kura Oncology rises on $25M equity investment from Bristol Myers

Nov. 03, 2022 8:33 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), HTGC, KURABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) said it received a $25M equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and a term loan facility up to $125M from Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC).
  • If the term loan is fully drawn, proceeds from these two transactions and existing cash are expected to fund Kura's current operating plan into 2026, the company noted.
  • Kura is selling 1.37M shares to Bristol Myers at $18.25 apiece for gross proceeds of $25M.
  • Bristol Myers will appoint a member to Kura's Global Steering Committee. Kura will maintain full ownership and control of its programs and operations, the company added.
  • Under the loan agreement with Hercules, $10M will be drawn immediately after closing and an additional $15M is available to Kura at its sole discretion.
  • KURA +5.84% to $16.50 premarket Nov. 3
  • BMY -0.32% to $77.20 premarket

