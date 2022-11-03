Trade in goods and services deficit widens more than expected in September
Nov. 03, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- September International Trade in Goods and Services: -$73.30B vs. -$72.20B consensus and -$65.70B in August (revised from -$67.40B).
- Exports were $258.0B, down $2.8B from August, while imports rose by $4.8B to $331.3B.
- The goods deficit increased $6.6B to $92.7B and the services surplus of $19.5B slid $1.0B.
- For the three months ended September, the average goods and services deficit fell by $2.5B to $69.8B, with average exports down $0.3B to $259.5B and average imports down $2.8B to $329.3B.
- Previously, (Oct. 26) International trade in goods deficit widens in September, easily topping expectations.
