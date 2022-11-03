Novavax, BioNTech drop as Moderna cuts COVID vaccine outlook
- After reporting lower-than-expected financials for Q3 2021, Moderna (MRNA) dropped ~12% in the pre-market trading Thursday, dragging its rival COVID-19 vaccine makers as the biotech slashed its outlook, citing supply constraints.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), which recently won FDA authorization for its vector-based COVID vaccine, fell ~7%. Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), partners for the first FDA-authorized COVID shot, declined ~1% and ~5%, respectively.
- Novavax (NVAX) and BioNTech (BNTX) are scheduled to report their Q3 2022 results next week.
- With its financials, Moderna (MRNA) estimated $18B-19B revenue from doses set for delivery this year based on Advance Purchase Agreements ((APAs)), down from ~$21B revenue estimated three months ago.
- The company said that short-term supply constraints led to delays in certain vaccine shipments scheduled for this year.
- However, Moderna (MRNA) highlighted its strong liquidity position reporting $17.0B in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at the end of the quarter despite a ~8% decline from 2021 year-end.
