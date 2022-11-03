LPL Financial to acquire Financial Resources Group Investment Services

Nov. 03, 2022 8:36 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) has agreed to acquire Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Financial Resources Group Investment Services (FRGIS).
  • The purchase price includes $140M to be paid at the closing, subject to standard adjustments included in the definitive purchase agreement, with additional earn-out payments over the three years following the closing.
  • FRGIS is an LPL branch office supporting financial institutions and advisors. It comprises ~800 advisors and 85 financial institutions nation-wide, serving approximately $40B of advisory and brokerage assets.
  • The business will continue to operate independently within LPL Financial (LPLA) following the closing of the acquisition, retaining its brand and leadership team.
  • The transaction is expected to close in early 2023.

