LPL Financial to acquire Financial Resources Group Investment Services
Nov. 03, 2022 8:36 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) has agreed to acquire Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Financial Resources Group Investment Services (FRGIS).
- The purchase price includes $140M to be paid at the closing, subject to standard adjustments included in the definitive purchase agreement, with additional earn-out payments over the three years following the closing.
- FRGIS is an LPL branch office supporting financial institutions and advisors. It comprises ~800 advisors and 85 financial institutions nation-wide, serving approximately $40B of advisory and brokerage assets.
- The business will continue to operate independently within LPL Financial (LPLA) following the closing of the acquisition, retaining its brand and leadership team.
- The transaction is expected to close in early 2023.
