Argentina Lithium announces non-brokered private placement

Nov. 03, 2022 8:37 AM ETArgentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (PNXLF), LIT:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Argentina Lithium & Energy (OTCQB:PNXLF) has announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 24M units at a price of C$0.25/unit for gross proceeds of C$6M.
  • Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital at C$0.40/share for two years from the date of issue.
  • The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina.

