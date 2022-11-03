Argentina Lithium announces non-brokered private placement
Nov. 03, 2022 8:37 AM ETArgentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (PNXLF), LIT:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Argentina Lithium & Energy (OTCQB:PNXLF) has announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 24M units at a price of C$0.25/unit for gross proceeds of C$6M.
- Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital at C$0.40/share for two years from the date of issue.
- The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina.
