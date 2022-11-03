InterDigital GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.28, revenue of $114.8M beats by $1.29M

Nov. 03, 2022 8:39 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • InterDigital press release (NASDAQ:IDCC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $114.8M (-20.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.29M.

  • The company expects recurring revenue for fourth quarter to be between $98 and $102 million. This revenue guidance covers existing agreements, including the company’s recent renewal of its license agreement with Apple, and does not include the potential impact of any additional new agreements that may be signed during the balance of fourth quarter 2022.

    The company expects fourth quarter operating expenses will be in the range of $76 to $79 million. In addition, the company expects non-operating expenses, comprised of interest expense and other income (expense), will be in the range of $4 to $6 million and the effective tax rate will be in the range of 21% to 24%.

