Tesla's China-made vehicles sales slide sequentially to 71,704: CPCA Report

Nov. 03, 2022 8:40 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments

Plug-In Electric Cars Put On Display On Grounds Of U.S. Capitol

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a sequential decline of 13.75% as the automaker sold 71,704 China-made vehicles in October, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Thursday.
  • That follows the company's record monthly sales in China where 83,135 vehicles were sold during September; however, still falling short of overall Q3 delivery expectations.
  • On a year-over-year basis, Tesla's October sales in China were up 31.83% from 54,391 units a year ago.
  • Shanghai's factory, which is the Tesla's largest in the world and produces the Model 3 and Model Y, is reported to be running at annual capacity of more than 750,000 vehicles.
  • "Our factory in Shanghai remains our main export hub, supplying vehicles to most markets outside of North America," the EV giant said in its third quarter's earnings report.
  • Tesla's California plant has a total annual capacity of 650,000 while Berlin and Texas have exceeded 250,000 units each.
  • Reuters reported Wednesday that Tesla (TSLA) has closed its flagship showroom in Beijing's Parkview Green alongside considering the shutdowns of some of its high-profile sites due to dwindling foot traffic amid COVID restrictions in China.
  • Recently, Tesla has cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand.
  • TSLA shares are down 1.5% in pre-market on Thursday.

Comments (5)

