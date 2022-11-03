Tesla's China-made vehicles sales slide sequentially to 71,704: CPCA Report
Nov. 03, 2022
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a sequential decline of 13.75% as the automaker sold 71,704 China-made vehicles in October, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Thursday.
- That follows the company's record monthly sales in China where 83,135 vehicles were sold during September; however, still falling short of overall Q3 delivery expectations.
- On a year-over-year basis, Tesla's October sales in China were up 31.83% from 54,391 units a year ago.
- Shanghai's factory, which is the Tesla's largest in the world and produces the Model 3 and Model Y, is reported to be running at annual capacity of more than 750,000 vehicles.
- "Our factory in Shanghai remains our main export hub, supplying vehicles to most markets outside of North America," the EV giant said in its third quarter's earnings report.
- Tesla's California plant has a total annual capacity of 650,000 while Berlin and Texas have exceeded 250,000 units each.
- Reuters reported Wednesday that Tesla (TSLA) has closed its flagship showroom in Beijing's Parkview Green alongside considering the shutdowns of some of its high-profile sites due to dwindling foot traffic amid COVID restrictions in China.
- Recently, Tesla has cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand.
- TSLA shares are down 1.5% in pre-market on Thursday.
