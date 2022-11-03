Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) reaffirmed its full-year guidance even after its third-quarter revenue fell short of the Wall Street consensus. Its normalized FFO per share just met the average analyst estimate.

The document storage and data center REIT stills sees 2022 total revenue of $5.13B-$5.28B ($5.19B consensus), adjusted EBITDA of $1.80B-$1.85B and adjusted FFO per share of $3.70-$3.82.

Q3 normalized FFO of $0.76, matching the consensus, rose from $0.74 in Q2 and increased from $0.72 in Q3 2021.

Q3 total revenue of $1.29B, trailing the $1.31B consensus, was flat from the prior quarter and from the year-ago quarter.

Service sales were $527M in the quarter, fell from $536M in Q2 and increased from $412M in the year-ago quarter. Storage rental revenue of $760M increased from $753M in the prior quarter and from $719M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total operating expenses of $1.00B climbed from $996M in Q2 and from $996M in the year-ago quarter. The current quarter included $3.38M of restructuring charges vs. none in the prior or year-ago quarters. Q3 2022 expenses also included a $14.2M gain on disposal of PP&E, less than the $51.2M gain in Q2 and $51.2M gain in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $469M from $455M in the prior quarter and from $418M in the year-ago period.

