CLSD, TSHA and CLNN are among pre market gainers
- Virax Biolabs (VRAX) +33% on launch of RSV-Influenza-COVID combo rapid test.
- Huadi International (HUDI) +10%.
- IO Biotech (IOBT) +10% Announces New Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant IO102-IO103 in Combination With KEYTRUD (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 2, Multi-cohort Trial in Patients with Resectable Tumors.
- Agrify (AGFY) +8% Announces Successful Commercialization of Recently Launched PX10 Hydrocarbon Cannabis Extractor.
- Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) +8% announces $35M private placement.
- Etsy (ETSY) +8% Q3 earnings call release
- Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) +8%.
- Transocean (RIG) +7% Q3 earning call release
- Clene (CLNN) +8%.
- ING Groep (ING) +7% begins €1.5B share repurchase program.
- Peabody Energy (BTU) +5% Q3 earnings call release
- Wayfair (W) +7% notches lighter than expected loss, but loses active users.
- Chimerix (CMRX) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- Laser Photonics Corporation Common (LASE) +6% to Participate in FABTECH 2022, North America’s Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event.
- Crown Holdings (CCK) +6% after report activist Icahn takes 8% stake.
- Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) +6%.
- eBay (EBAY) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- Sunrun (RUN) +5% Q3 earnings call release.
- Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) +5% raises dividend to $0.33, announces $0.03 supplemental dividend.
- Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) +5% gains after court denies Moderna motion to dismiss Covid-19 royalties case.
- Under Armour (UAA) +5% gains after posting better-than-feared results.
Comments