Rapid7 plunges 20% after cutting outlook, Truist downgrades citing execution worries

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares plunged nearly 20% in premarket trading on Thursday after the cybersecurity company cut its annual recurring revenue outlook for fiscal 2022 and investment firm Truist downgraded the stock, citing worries over execution.

Analyst Joel Fishbein Jr. downgraded his rating on Rapid7 (RPD) to hold from buy and slashed the price target in half to $40, noting that the execution problems could take "several quarters" to fix.

"While we rarely downgrade 'on the news,' the lack of visibility raises risks that outweigh the potential upside to numbers," Fishbein wrote in a note to clients, adding that while the valuation may be compelling, there is a high risk of further downside.

Fishbein also noted that the company's transition to platform selling has added a level of risk as it disrupts its own go-to-market strategy in a "tough selling environment."

"The shift to a platform sales motion not only changes the competitive dynamics, but also raises the risk on longer deal cycles as the company plans to sell into the C-suite," the analyst pointed out.

Fishbein also lowered his 2022 revenue estimate to $675M down from $687.8M, as well as his estimate for 2023 to $776M, down from a prior outlook of $842M. The analyst also noted that Rapid7 (RPD) will be facing tough comparisons in 2023 as it includes its InSights acquisition, which was purchased in July 2021.

Late last month, Needham downgraded Rapid7 (RPD), citing increased competition and concerns from the global economy.

Analysts are mostly positive on Rapid7 (RPD). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates RPD a HOLD.