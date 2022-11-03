Aspen Power uses Carlyle's investment to close Safari Energy deal

Nov. 03, 2022 8:50 AM ETPPL, CGBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
 
  • Aspen Power Partners on Thursday announced that it acquired Safari Energy, as part of its ongoing strategy to acquire commercial and industrial solar assets, owing to a $350M investment from Carlyle (CG).
  • Aspen said it bought Safari Energy from PPL (PPL). The deal consisted of Safari’s complete development platform including its 220 MW portfolio of operating and under-construction distributed generation solar assets.
  • With Carlyle’s investment and the close of the Safari acquisition, Aspen is on track to achieve gigawatt scale by mid-decade.

