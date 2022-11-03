Veracyte rises 10.6% after company raises full-year forecast
Nov. 03, 2022 8:53 AM ETVeracyte, Inc. (VCYT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is trading 10.6% higher premarket after the company raised its full-year 2022 forecast and posted 25% Y/Y rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performance in Decipher and Afirma tests.
- The company is raising full-year 2022 total revenue expectations to $288 million to $293 million from prior guidance of $272 million to $280 million vs $289.50M consensus.
- Total revenue rises 25% Y/Y to $75.6M. Testing revenue rose 27% Y/Y to $64.6M, driven primarily by the strong performance of our Decipher and Afirma tests.
- The company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
- VCYT is down 54% YTD.
