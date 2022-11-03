Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) shares slid on Thursday after forecasting larger than expected losses in Q4.

The cruise operator posted stronger than expected profits for the third quarter alongside in-line revenue. Management added that bookings trended higher sequentially and moved above 2019 levels. Booking volumes for 2023 doubled from the second quarter, rising to the highest level in company history.

"Last quarter's better than expected performance was a result of the continued robust demand environment and strong execution by our teams," CEO Jason Liberty said. "The combination of our leading global brands, the best and most innovative fleet in the industry, our nimble global sourcing platform and the very best people have delivered a successful return of our business to full operations and positions us well to deliver record yields and adjusted EBITDA in 2023."

Despite the strong demand, losses are expected to accelerate into the fourth quarter to a range of $1.30 to $1.50. Analysts had expected a loss of only $0.64.

“While still early in the booking cycle, the view for 2023 is encouraging and the company expects a return to historical load factors in early summer, record yields and adjusted EBITDA for 2023,” the company’s outlook indicated. “The company expects to benefit from lower transitory expenses and accelerating benefit from actions taken to improve margin while partially mitigating continued inflationary pressures expected to persist through the first half of 2023.”

Shares of the Miami-based cruise line fell 6.06% in premarket trading shortly after the quarterly update was released.