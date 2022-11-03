Lincoln National down as notable items impact earnings negatively

Life and health insurer Lincoln National (LNC) was trading ~27% down pre-market after reporting a miss in Q3 earnings consensus.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$10.23 misses by $12.02. Revenue of $4.8B (-8.4% Y/Y) beats by $410M.

Non-GAAP EPS includes net unfavorable notable items of -$11.62 per share and -$0.83 per share from elevated pandemic-related claims experience and below-targeted alternative investment returns.

GAAP EPS of -$15.17 includes a goodwill impairment charge of $3.73 per share.

Q3 annuities net flows was $319M, compared to $841M a year ago.

Retirement plan services total deposits were up 16% to $2.8B.

Life insurance sales went up by 3% on a yearly basis to $171M.

Group protection premiums of $1.2B, up 8% Y/Y.