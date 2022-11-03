Lincoln National down as notable items impact earnings negatively

Nov. 03, 2022 8:55 AM ETLNCBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Life and health insurer Lincoln National (LNC) was trading ~27% down pre-market after reporting a miss in Q3 earnings consensus.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$10.23 misses by $12.02. Revenue of $4.8B (-8.4% Y/Y) beats by $410M.

Non-GAAP EPS includes net unfavorable notable items of -$11.62 per share and -$0.83 per share from elevated pandemic-related claims experience and below-targeted alternative investment returns.

GAAP EPS of -$15.17 includes a goodwill impairment charge of $3.73 per share.

Q3 annuities net flows was $319M, compared to $841M a year ago.

Retirement plan services total deposits were up 16% to $2.8B.

Life insurance sales went up by 3% on a yearly basis to $171M.

Group protection premiums of $1.2B, up 8% Y/Y.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.