XOMA GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.25, revenue of $0.5M misses by $4.02M

Nov. 03, 2022 9:00 AM ETXOMA Corporation (XOMA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • XOMA press release (NASDAQ:XOMA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $0.5M (-44.4% Y/Y) misses by $4.02M.

  • Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $29,000 and $30,000, respectively, for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021.

  • General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • In the third quarter of 2022, G&A expenses included $0.8 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.

  • Other income, net was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to other expense, net of $1.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, compared to net loss of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

