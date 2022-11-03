Nikola Q3 results beat estimates, co says produced 75 Tre BEV trucks in quarter
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $24.2M beats by $2.19M.
- During Q3, produced 75 Nikola Tre BEVs, delivering 63 of those to dealers.
- In Q3, NKLA completed six Tre FCEV beta trucks.
- The company expects to complete 17 Tre FCEV beta trucks for the full year by the end of Q4.
- NKLA plans to begin production of EU version Tre BEVs in H2 2023, and EU version Tre FCEVs in H2 2024.
- The company is on track to complete the phase 2 assembly expansion at Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility by the end of Q1 2023, at which time production capacity will be up to 20K units/year.
- Shares +3% in premarket trading.
