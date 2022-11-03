Cigna boosts 2022 outlook on back of Q3 2022 earnings beats

Nov. 03, 2022 9:04 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

The Cigna HIT Tour In Virginia

Julia Rendleman

  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) has increased its full-year 2022 estimates for revenue and income after beating on the top and bottom lines in its Q3 2022 financial results.
  • The health insurer now sees adjusted revenues of at least $179 vs. prior outlook of $178 billion ($179.89B consensus). Consolidated adjusted income from operations is projected to be at least $7.23B, or at least $23.10 per share from prior outlook of $22.90 ($23.01 consensus).
  • Net income soared 70% in the quarter to ~2.8B compared to the prior year period ($8.97 EPS vs. $4.80).
  • Revenue of ~$45B was a ~2% year-over-year increase.
  • In Evernorth, Cigna's (CI) pharmacy benefit division, adjusted revenue increased ~6% due to organic growth in speciality pharmacy services.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Wolf Report calls Cigna (CI) a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.