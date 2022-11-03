Cigna boosts 2022 outlook on back of Q3 2022 earnings beats
Nov. 03, 2022 9:04 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) has increased its full-year 2022 estimates for revenue and income after beating on the top and bottom lines in its Q3 2022 financial results.
- The health insurer now sees adjusted revenues of at least $179 vs. prior outlook of $178 billion ($179.89B consensus). Consolidated adjusted income from operations is projected to be at least $7.23B, or at least $23.10 per share from prior outlook of $22.90 ($23.01 consensus).
- Net income soared 70% in the quarter to ~2.8B compared to the prior year period ($8.97 EPS vs. $4.80).
- Revenue of ~$45B was a ~2% year-over-year increase.
- In Evernorth, Cigna's (CI) pharmacy benefit division, adjusted revenue increased ~6% due to organic growth in speciality pharmacy services.
