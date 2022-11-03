STORE Capital Q3 revenue, earnings continue to climb as it prepares to go private

Nov. 03, 2022

  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), which is set to go private early next year, posted Q3 earnings and revenue that exceeded the Wall Street consensus estimates.
  • Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.59, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.55, rose from $0.58 in Q2 and from $0.52 in Q3 2021.
  • Q3 total revenue of $230.6M, beating the $226.4M consensus, increased from $223.8M in the prior quarter and from $199.1M in the year-ago quarter.
  • STORE Capital (STOR) originated $284.8M of gross investments, representing 50 property locations during Q3. The investments had a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.6%.
  • At Sept. 30, 2022, its real estate portfolio totaled $11.6B vs. $11.4B at June 30..
  • There will be no earnings conference call as the REIT agreed in September to be acquired by GIC and Blue Owl's (OWL) Oak Street for $14B in cash, a deal that's expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • SA contributor Envision Research provides a last analysis on the REIT.

