Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) stock dropped 10% in Thursday premarket trading after the company lowered its full-year guidance for earnings and revenue again following weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.

FIS, which provides technology solutions to financial institutions globally, expects adjusted EPS to be $6.60-6.66 in 2022 compared with the prior target range of $7.00-7.10 and the consensus of $7.01. Similarly, revenue is expected to be $14.47B-14.52B vs. prior view of $14.62B-14.70B and consensus of $14.63B.

For the third quarter, adjusted EPS of $1.74 fell slightly short of the average analyst estimate of $1.75 but ticked up from $1.73 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Revenue of $3.6B also missed the $3.61B consensus but gained from $3.51B a year before.

For its Banking Solutions segment, sales rose to $1.68B from $1.61B in the year-ago quarter. Merchant Solutions revenue of $1.18B rose 2% Y/Y, and Capital Market Solutions saw revenue drifting up 3% Y/Y to $671M.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.58B in Q3, down from $1.59B in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.7% vs. 45.2% in Q3 of last year.

Earlier, Fidelity National Non-HGAAP EPS of $1.74 misses by $0.01, revenue of $3.36B misses by $10M.