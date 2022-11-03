China to see 680K wholesale sales of passenger NEVs in October, CPCA estimates

Nov. 03, 2022 9:05 AM ETBYDDF, BYDDY, TSLABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Man inserts a power cord into an electric car for charging in the nature

SimonSkafar

  • According to estimates released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), China's passenger NEV wholesale sales were about 680K units in October, up 1% from September and up about 87% Y/Y.
  • Monthly production and sales trends were muted, with leading manufacturers struggling to maintain growth, as per the association. The report said that for the 16 major automakers that contributed 83.3% of new energy vehicle sales in September, their estimated sales in October were 567,000 units.
  • A look at China's passenger NEV wholesale sales:

  • China's Covid controls have been tightened again amid a recent outbreak in several regions. This has led to disruptions in the flow of dealers and consumers and high sales pressure on car companies in Q4.
  • In terms of wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) continued to occupy the top spot with sales of 217,518 units, Tesla China (TSLA) came in second with 71,704 units, and SAIC-GM-Wuling ranked third with 52,086 units, according to the CPCA.

