Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) on Thursday declined 4.9% in premarket trading after the military shipbuilder reported revenue that was less than Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue grew 13% from a year earlier to $2.63 billion in Q3, missing the average estimate by $90 million.

The company said it expects to report 2022 revenue at the lower end of previous guidance because of supply-chain constraints and labor shortages. Its prior guidance called for shipbuilding revenue of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion, and mission technologies revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.

Third quarter GAAP EPS of $3.44 beat estimates by $0.02.

The company yesterday raised its quarterly cash dividend by $0.06 to $1.24 a share.

Its stock this year had risen 36% through Nov. 2, contrasting with a 22% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).