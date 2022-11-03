Huntington Ingalls Industries falls after Q3 revenue miss

USS John F Kennedy Under Construction

Greg Meland/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) on Thursday declined 4.9% in premarket trading after the military shipbuilder reported revenue that was less than Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue grew 13% from a year earlier to $2.63 billion in Q3, missing the average estimate by $90 million.

The company said it expects to report 2022 revenue at the lower end of previous guidance because of supply-chain constraints and labor shortages. Its prior guidance called for shipbuilding revenue of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion, and mission technologies revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.

Third quarter GAAP EPS of $3.44 beat estimates by $0.02.

The company yesterday raised its quarterly cash dividend by $0.06 to $1.24 a share.

Its stock this year had risen 36% through Nov. 2, contrasting with a 22% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.