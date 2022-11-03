Airbnb is likely to face some new rules in Europe

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and other home rental companies are likely to face some new rules from the European Commission, according to Reuters.

Sources indicate that the "light-touch" rules for Airbnb (ABNB) and peers will require them to provide data on numbers using their services and how many nights they stay. That data is expected to be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities.

The EU proposal, which is expected to be announced next week, could simplify what it currently a patchwork of different laws across the 27 nations.

Airbnb (ABNB) has not commented yet on the report, but has noted in the past that it has tried to alleviate concerns by capping the number of days per year that homes can be rented out in central Paris, London and Amsterdam.

Shares of ABNB were down 0.67% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Read all the post-earnings breakdowns on ABNB from Seeking Alpha authors.