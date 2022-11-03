Orbit International reports record monthly bookings for October
Nov. 03, 2022 9:08 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) recorded the strongest month of this year at bookings exceeding $5M in October, the company stated Thursday.
- It included: OEG bookings of $3.1M backed by the demand for displays used on a major U.S. Army program; OPG Bookings of over $1.9M broadly received for COTS power supplies used for major armament system and missile defense system.
- Deliveries for some of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023.
- However, the company told both its OEG and OPG are experiencing continued delays in the awards of contracts on key programs.
- "Several factors are causing delays on these awards, which are coming from the Department of Defense ((DoD)), including work restrictions related to the pandemic, a shifting of prioritization of certain contract awards from the DoD, funding delays due to increased prices and other timing issues," commented Orbit's President and CEO Mitchell Binder.
- "In addition, we have been working on a significant follow-on order with a customer utilizing our VPX power supply. However, although we expected to receive this award in 2022, it now appears this contract will not be received until at some point in 2023," added Binder.
