QUALCOMM, Nutrien, Moderna among premarket losers' pack
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) -30% on Q3 earnings release; lackluster Lupkynis uptake leads to guidance cut.
- Altice USA (ATUS) -27% on Q3 earnings release.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) -26% on Q3 earnings release.
- Lincoln National (LNC) -25% on Q3 earnings release.
- Roku (ROKU) -20% on Q3 earnings release.
- Lumen Technologies (LUMN) -18% on Q3 earnings release.
- Rapid7 (RPD) -17% on Q3 earnings release.
- Peloton Interactive (PTON) -15% on FQ1 earnings release.
- Fortinet (FTNT) -14% on Q3 earnings release.
- China Liberal Education (CLEU) -13% on reports to acquire energy vehicle brand AIWAYS.
- Moderna (MRNA) -13% on Q3 earnings release.
- Surgalign (SRGA) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Nutrien (NTR) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Butterfly Network (BFLY) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Fisker (FSR) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Jowell Global (JWEL) -9%.
- Novavax (NVAX) -8% as Moderna cuts COVID vaccine outlook.
- QUALCOMM (QCOM) -8% on FQ4 2022 results mixed, co guides Q1 revenue below consensus.
- Lantheus (LNTH) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Quotient (QTNT) -10% notifies reverse stock split effective Nov.02.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) -7%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) -7% on operating update for the three months ended 30 September 2022.
- AppLovin (APP) -7%.
