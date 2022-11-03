Icahn Enterprises GAAP EPS of -$0.37, revenue of $3.4B beats by $340M
Nov. 03, 2022 9:11 AM ET Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Icahn Enterprises press release (NASDAQ:IEP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.37.
- Revenue of $3.4B (+28.3% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
- Third quarter net loss attributable to IEP was $123 million with Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP of $70 million. This represents an improvement of $25 million of net loss attributable to IEP and a decrease of $18 million of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP compared to Q3 2021
- Indicative Net Asset Value increased by $1.0 billion to $6.2 billion as of September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The change in indicative net asset value includes, among other things, changes in the fair value of certain subsidiaries which are not included in our GAAP earnings
- Board approves quarterly distribution of $2.00 per depositary unit (the 70th consecutive quarterly distribution since 2005).
- Shares -1.06% PM.
