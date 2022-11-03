Qualcomm slumps early as investors hang up on mobile phone chipmaker

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares gave up as much as 8% in pre-market trading Thursday as Wall Street showed its disappointment with the communications chipmaker's outlook and comments about rising product inventories.

Late Wednesday, Qualcomm (QCOM) said it believes it will earn $2.25 to $2.45 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue in a range of $9.2B to $10B for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December. The company said its business was being impacted by factors such as "the rapid deterioration in demand and easing of supply constraints across the semiconductor industry" that are resulting in rising product inventory levels.

As such, Qualcomm (QCOM) said it expects its mobile-phone handset business to fall In "a low double-digit percentage range" this year from last year. The company had earlier forecast a "mid-single-digit percentage decline" from 2021.

A potential bright spot for Qualcomm (QCOM) could come from Apple (AAPL), as Qualcomm said it expects to have "the vast majority of share" of 5G modems for the next iPhone line that comes out in 2023. Qualcomm (QCOM) had earlier said it expected to have about a 20% of the iPhone's modem business as the company is working to diversify into other areas such as semiconductors for autos and self-driving technology.

Along with its outlook, Qualcomm (QCOM) also reported fourth-quarter results that included sales just exceeding analysts' forecasts.