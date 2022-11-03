Saga Communications GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $29.98M

Nov. 03, 2022 9:15 AM ETSaga Communications, Inc. (SGA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Saga Communications press release (NASDAQ:SGA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • Revenue of $29.98M (+4.0% Y/Y).
  • The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $2.00 per share on October 21, 2022.
  • The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $13.6 million.
  • The Company’s balance sheet reflects $58.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 and $45.3 million as of October 31, 2022.
  • The Company expects to spend approximately $5.5 – 6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2022.

