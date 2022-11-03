Karuna Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$2.38 misses by $0.27
Nov. 03, 2022 9:16 AM ETKaruna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Karuna Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KRTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.38 misses by $0.27.
- The Company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investment securities compared to $494.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the completion of the Company’s public offering in August 2022, which resulted in net proceeds of $819.1 million. The Company expects that current cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investment securities as of September 30, 2022, will enable to Company to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2025.
Comments