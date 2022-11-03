CleanSpark bitcoin production grows 19% M/M in October
Nov. 03, 2022 9:18 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) mined 532 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in October, up 19% from September 2022.
- This was another record breaking month for the bitcoin miner, with its hashrate increasing 20% for two months in a row. CleanSpark (CLSK) has a currently deployed fleet of about 54,000 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a hashrate of 5.1 EH/s as of October 31, up 23% from September 2022.
- The company funded growth and operations through the sale of 836 bitcoins in the month at an average of approximately $19,340/BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of ~$16.1M.
- Year-to-date, CleanSpark (CLSK) has mined 3,622 Bitcoin (BTC-USD). As of October 31, its total BTC holdings were 290.
- CLSK shares were up 1.34% in premarket hours
