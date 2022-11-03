C4 Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.65 beats by $0.02, revenue of $6.8M misses by $2.46M
Nov. 03, 2022
- C4 Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CCCC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $6.8M (-20.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.46M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $366.0 million, compared to $451.5 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash was primarily driven by expenditures to fund operations.
- C4T expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, together with future payments expected to be received under existing collaboration agreements, will be sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditures to the end of 2024.
