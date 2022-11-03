The reported involvement of Carl Icahn with Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) could lead to significant upside for the stock, according to Jefferies.

Equity analyst Philip Ng noted that the valuation spread to Ball Corporation (BALL) remains wide, but could be narrowed quickly if the company could be streamlined.

“With the stock down 40% YTD in a relatively stable and defensive business, Mr. Icahn is looking to take advantage of the sell-off,” Ng advised. “We agree with Mr. Icahn & believe there’s an opportunity to unlock value and narrow the valuation spread to BALL.”

In this regard, Icahn’s reported eagerness to divest or spin-off certain non-core assets was welcomed by Ng. The Transit Packaging segment and a minority stake in European Food were cited as primary candidates for reconsideration, although valuation amid adverse macroeconomic conditions could present a problem.

Ng reiterated a “Buy” rating and assigned a $104 price target to the stock. Shares rose 7.85% in premarket trading, implying an opening price of $72 on Friday.

Read more on the company’s recent earnings day disappointment.